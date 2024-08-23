Hear from Orient Express Racing Team’s Head of Electronics & Mechatronics, David Gautier

Championing High-Performance Engineering with Data

In a tight series, where champions are crowned by mere seconds, a high-performance navigation system can be the difference between glory or loss.

An INS uses sensors to detect and measure the change in an object’s motion. Specifically, Advanced Navigation’s Spatial FOG Dual employs accelerometers and gyroscopes to measure a yacht’s speed, roll, pitch, heave and heading in real time, ensuring boat stability and optimised guidance when performing difficult manoeuvres, such as tacks and gybes.

During a tack, the Spatial FOG Dual continuously monitors roll to maintain speed and balance. Pitch data helps adjust the trim and sail position for a smooth transition. Heave measurements allow the crew to anticipate and react to vertical movements, minimising wave impact. For heading, the system provides accurate directional data for precise course adjustments. It delivers this information at a high-frequency output rate of 1000 Hz, outperforming similar INS units.

In gybes, where the wind shifts from one side to the other, the system manages rapid changes in roll, pitch, heave, and heading, ensuring stability and speed of the yacht.

All boats entered into this year’s America’s Cup will feature standardised controls, sails, foils and mechanisms. This means the real competitive edge comes down to having accurate real-time data and intel to pull off complex manoeuvres with razor-sharp precision and maximum efficiency.

Orient Express Navigational data provided by Advanced Navigation Spatial FOG Dual system

Enhancing Competitive Edge on the World Stage

The AC75, the official 37th America’s Cup boat, is a foiling monohull measuring 20.7 metres in length. Created for the 36th edition, this boat is second generation and can foil above the water at over 100km/h. The boat will be leveraging Advanced Navigation’s Spatial FOG Dual INS.

New for the 37th America’s Cup, the AC40 is a multi-use one-design foiling monohull. Smaller but no less powerful than its big sister the AC75, the AC40 utilises Advanced Navigation’s Certus INS. Sailed by a crew of four, it is the official boat for the Youth and Women’s America’s Cup events.

Lastly, the team’s chaser boat, which follows the AC75 and AC40 to enhance the safety and efficiency during training, is equipped with an Advanced Navigation GNSS Compass.

Advanced Navigation CEO, Chris Shaw, shares, “A huge part of what makes the America’s Cup so competitive and exciting to watch is the technology involved. In the high-stakes open water race where every split-second counts, real-time data recording and analysis is the ultimate advantage. This makes it the perfect stadium to demonstrate the capabilities of our high-grade navigation technology.

Our partnership with Orient Express underscores our dedication to innovate solutions to withstand complex and challenging environments where performance and precision are non-negotiable. We look forward to seeing our technology support Orient Express in their race to victory.”

Advanced Navigation ultimately provides the Orient Express Racing Team with a comprehensive suite of marine navigation solutions, ensuring unmatched precision and performance across their fleet of boats.

Key dates & timeline

The official Opening Ceremony will be held in Barcelona on 22 August 2024.

The Challenger Selection Series will be held between that date and the end of September 2024.

The America’s Cup Match between the winning Challenger and the Defender Team New Zealand will start on October 12, 2024.

Source(s): Advanced Navigation, Orient Express Racing Team, Orient Express, a brand of the Accor Group, K-Challenge