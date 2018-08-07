Heatwave makes some European refiners cut runs, no output impact seen

Some refineries in Europe have been opting to reduce runs as a way of dealing with the current heatwave, sources told S&P Global Platts.

“The high temperatures are causing refineries to be down slightly [on runs],” a trading source said.

Northwest Europe especially has been hit by unusually high temperatures, set to last for a while.

Refineries need to cool the crude distillation columns and some have been reducing rates to cope with the heat, although the measures appear to be temporary and have not been widespread, sources said.

“Some refineries might have to reduce capacity by one or two percent,” said a source with the German mineral oil association, but that would have “very little impact on refinery output.”

While in the past high temperatures could have affected refineries’ cooling abilities, currently their “efficiency is so so high,” they can cope well, the source said.

A number of refineries in the past weeks have had problems with electricity glitches although those were not attributed to the heatwave and have since been fixed.

The reduced run rates were seen as partly lending support to Northwest Europe’s gasoline market which has been very tight on seasonally higher demand and shipments to North America and West Africa, according to sources.

Source: Platts