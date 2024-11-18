Heavy Demand on the Crew Change Service launched by the SCA as an addition to its Maritime and Logistical Services

The Crew Change service launched by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) as part of the maritime and logistical services provided to Canal-transiting vessels is witnessing heavy demand since the kick-off of this service at the 1st of November of this year.

This service that is provided through the Suez Canal Yacht Marina at Ismailia to all types of vessels and marine units transiting through the Canal in both directions from the main locations: the Suez Canal Yacht Marina at Ismailia, Lake Timsah and the waiting area at the Great Bitter Lakes.

The digital Crew Change service on the SCA’s official website allows the online booking of this service with ease to all maritime agencies. Following that comes the completion of the required procedures with the competent authorities, then the provision of the service and collecting the service fee at the Suez Canal Yacht Marina at Ismailia which is calculated according to the duration of the process; starting the movement of the launch from the Marina until its return to it.

This new service complies with the requirements of the marine crews change services supported by the initiatives of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to provide faster, effortless and safer services. That is since this service is provided using newly-built launches equipped with state-of-the-art maritime systems that comply with all the requirements of maritime safety, which enabled it to obtain accreditation from STASCO confirming the provision of the service with complete efficiency and ease.

The Crew Change service includes providing refueling to vessels and marine units transiting through the Canal as well as all the logistical services and luggage transfer in coordination with maritime agencies.

In light of this new service, the Suez Canal Yacht Marina has provided this service over the past two days to the fuel tanker Olivia in Lake Timsah, and to the bulk carrier ASPARUKH in the Great Bitter Lakes.

It is worthy of mention that the Suez Canal Yacht Marina at Ismailia is equipped to provide high-quality services thanks to its resting and waiting areas as well as safe quays for embarking and disembarking, cafeterias, etc.

Source: Suez Canal Authority