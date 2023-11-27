Heavylift project handle by SFLS

It’s impressive to hear about Sea Freight and Logistics Solution’s successful handling of a heavy unit exceeding 200 tons at Kandla Port. The company’s expertise in project logistics and its ability to manage complex shipments reflects its professionalism and reliability. The fact that a prestigious fertilizer company in the Red Sea entrusted Sea Freight and Logistics Solution with this significant task speaks volumes about the company’s reputation.

The dedication and hands-on involvement of Mr. Ibrahim Bobere, the General Manager of Projects and Heavy Lift Divisions, played a crucial role in ensuring the smooth execution of the project. His 25 years of experience in the industry, combined with his on-site presence at Kandla Port, demonstrates a commitment to overcoming challenges and delivering successful outcomes.

The mention of Sea Freight and Logistics Solution’s global network of agents and strong relationships with carriers, terminals, and vendors highlights the company’s capability as an end-to-end logistics partner.

Mr. Ibrahim’s statement that the size and shape of the cargo don’t matter emphasizes the company’s confidence in handling diverse and challenging shipments.

Sea Freight and Logistics Solution’s comprehensive range of services, including vessel handling, ISO tank agency, NVOCC agency, freight forwarding, end-to-end logistics, and project logistics, positions it as a versatile player in the industry. The establishment of the company in 2012 by shipping veteran Mr. Pinaki Sankar Ghosh, with the support of partner Mr. Debdeep Ghosh, indicates a strong leadership foundation.

With offices strategically located across the East and West Coasts of India, Sea Freight and Logistics Solution seems well-positioned to provide seamless logistics services to the EXIM community. Overall, the successful handling of the heavy unit and the company’s diverse capabilities suggest a robust and reliable partner in the logistics and shipping industry.

Source: Sea Freight & Logistics Solution