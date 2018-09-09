Hedge funds hike bullish bets on oil as Iran exports drop

Hedge funds and money managers upped bullish bets on U.S. crude to the highest level in nearly a month as prices climbed on expectations that falling Iranian output will tighten global supplies once a second round of U.S. sanctions start on Nov. 4.

The speculator group raised its combined futures and options position in New York and London by 16,634 contracts to 386,487 in the week to Sept. 4, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

U.S. crude prices rose nearly 2 percent during the period while international benchmark Brent jumped nearly 3 percent.

Iran’s crude oil and condensate exports in August are estimated to have dropped below 70 million barrels for the first time since April 2017, well ahead of the sanctions kicking in.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned of a tightening market toward the end of the year because of falling supply in countries such as Iran and Venezuela combined with strong demand, especially in Asia.

Venezuelan production has halved in the last two years, IEA’s Fatih Birol said, adding there was also “fragility of production” in countries including those in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, natural gas speculators in four major Nymex, ICE markets cut net long positions by 25,749 contracts to 174,387 in week to Sept. 4, CFTC data showed – the lowest level in nearly a month.

