Heidmar and MGO Global Successfully Complete Business Combination

MGO Global Inc. (Nasdaq: MGOL), a digitally-native, lifestyle brand portfolio company, (“MGO,” “MGO Global” or the “Company”), and Heidmar, Inc., a global commercial and pool management business serving the drybulk, crude oil and refined petroleum product tanker market (“Heidmar”), today jointly announced the successful completion of the business combination (the “Business Combination”), resulting in each of MGO and Heidmar becoming wholly owned subsidiaries of Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (“Holdings”). Holdings will commence trading on The Nasdaq Capital Market tomorrow morning, February 20, 2025, under the ticker symbol “HMR”.

Commenting on the closing of the transaction, Pankaj Khanna, Chief Executive Officer of Holdings, noted, “First we’d like to acknowledge and thank the teams of people who worked diligently and collaboratively around the clock to successfully close this Business Combination. Our resulting new Nasdaq listing under ticker ‘HMR’ represents a vital step forward on what we believe will be a transformative path for Heidmar, positioning our Company to deliver new and enduring value to all of our stakeholders while empowering us to set entirely new standards of excellence for our industry.”

Advisors

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to MGO in connection with the Merger and Seaborne Capital Advisors is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Heidmar. Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel, LLP is serving as legal counsel to MGO and Seward & Kissel LLP is serving as legal counsel to Heidmar and Holdings.

Source: MGO Global Inc.