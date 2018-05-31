Heidmar Announces New Bunkering Service

Heidmar is pleased to announce Heidmar Bunkering Services (HBS), a new platform providing strategic bunkering for risk management and scenario planning as the industry moves toward 2020.

With this new platform comes a requirement for expertise, and we are pleased to announce that Mark Smith has joined Heidmar UK as Director, Bunkering to lead our global team and grow the HBS platform. Mark comes to us with a decade of experience between his time at NSI Ltd. and, most recently, leading TK Shipping’s fleet bunkering.

Joining Mark is Isabela Tatu, who recently joined Heidmar UK. Isabela comes to Heidmar after 10 years in supply and trading roles at World Fuels.

Mark and Isabela join Kyle Young, Bunker Manager in our Norwalk office, who has been with the Heidmar team over 13 years.

The Heidmar bunkering strategy engages the world-class purchasing performance and transparency of our pools as part of our Commercial Service, adding a tailored and dynamic approach to managing future price risk. Our strategic aim is to provide the best solutions for our customers and partners.

The upcoming 2020 legislation provides a unique challenge requiring fresh thinking and innovation, and Heidmar Bunkering Services is there to help ship owners and operators meet the changing bunkering landscape.

Source: Heidmar