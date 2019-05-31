Helikon Shipping embraces digital cash onboard ship with Voyager MONEY from GNS

Bulk carrier operator Helikon Shipping has adopted Voyager MONEY, an innovative way to reduce onboard cash holdings, improve operating costs, and increase security.

Voyager MONEY is provided by leading maritime data solutions provider Global Navigation Solutions (GNS) in partnership with international payments solution provider Caxton FX and is being adopted by shipowners who want to take the complexity out of cash management.

Voyager MONEY provides an international payments and card solution that enables GNS customers to take control of their payments whether distributing multiple currencies to the master and crew or paying local suppliers on a ‘just in time’ basis. Payment cards can be used to withdraw cash from ATMs, over-the-counter at banks and to purchase items from more than 33 million Mastercard merchant locations worldwide.

“Using Voyager MONEY means that Helikon can optimise cash flow and increase our financial controls while reducing the costs of getting cash to our masters and crews,” says Lauren Emery, Finance Director, Helikon Shipping. “We are delighted with the security and simplicity of the Voyager MONEY solution as well as the personal and focused service we receive from our local, dedicated Account Manager.”

Voyager MONEY reduces the need to carry large amounts of cash onboard ship, which is inefficient in terms of cash flow and exchange rates and reduces the risk of theft and loss. Shipmanagers can use Voyager MONEY to transfer funds electronically on demand in any of 15 currencies, funds which are immediately accessible to the ship’s Master for loading to convenient and secure Voyager payment cards.

“We are very pleased that our strategy of partnering with robust, professional organisations to provide financial and operational benefits has brought GNS, Helikon and Caxton FX together,” said Paul Stanley, CEO, GNS. “Helikon now has two strong data and payment partners to support their international payment needs from a proven, intuitive platform that reduces risk and saves them money.”

Source: Global Navigation Solutions (GNS)