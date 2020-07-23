Hellas-based International Seaferares Charity Works with Indian Counterparts to Establish Seafarers’ Welfare Center in Kakinada Port

Greece based International seafarers charity “Seamen welfare organization” in collaboration with Sea mission and Merchant Navy Welfare Board (India) has established seafarers welfare centre in Kakinada seaport, India.

The Kakinada seaport, India supported the organisation by providing space inside the dock area for promoting Seafarers Welfare according to the national and International Regulations.

Capt. Nikos Grivas, Chairman of the Seamen Welfare Organisation has named it as “Capt. Yiannoullou, Andreas International Seafarers welfare centre”. The Centre is competed air condition and equipped with facilities such as; Free Wi-Fi, Video, Recreational and Snooker Table etc.,

Mr. N. Reuben Paul, Chairman of Merchant Navy Welfare Board (India) said that it is an honour to remember Capt. Yiannoullou Andreas on this occasion, who was a well known great personality in the shipping industry. He started his career in the shipping Industry as Cadet and became Master Mariner the highest position on ship. Mr. N. Reuben Paul also mentioned, “ Capt. Yiannoullu Andreas was one of the strong supporters of Sea Mission and he sponsored training wings for many deserving trainees and cadets coming from poor families.

Capt. Jacob Head of the Marine Operations at Kakinada sea port added that Kakinada sea port is a friendly port to the seafarers. We understand the needs of seafarers and our team is always prepared to assist seafarers who arrive at our port.

Crew members of various vessels berthed in kakinada sea port have attended the inaugural function and expressed their gratitude to the Kakinada Port Authority and seafarers welfare organizations for establishment of the seafarers centre in seafarers friendly port of kakinada.

The ship’s crew expressed their feelings saying that; Capt. Yiannoullou was a great person, a man who has been loved and respected by everyone in the maritime industry, he was always smiling even in difficult times. He always gives his support and help to people in need. His absence has been felt by the seafarers. Capt. Yiannoullou said once, “A good objective of leadership is to help those who are doing poorly to do well and to help those who are doing well to do even better”.

This centre will play a vital role in terms of well being of the ships crew who are calling to the Kakinada seaport. Seafarers were thankful for the welfare and recreational services offered by the Sea mission and Merchant Navy Welfare Board (India).

Source: Sea Mission