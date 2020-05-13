Hellenic Petroleum Q1 profit up, higher production offsets COVID-19 headwinds

Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum on Wednesday posted a 4% rise in first-quarter core profit, as higher production offset lower oil prices and subdued domestic demand due to the impact of the COVID-19 disease.

Adjusted for oil inventories, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 128 million euros in January to March, above an average forecast of 108 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)