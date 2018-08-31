Recent News

  

Home / Commodities / Freight News / Hellenic Petroleum says stopped buying Iranian crude in June

Hellenic Petroleum says stopped buying Iranian crude in June

in Freight News 31/08/2018

Hellenic Petroleum has stopped buying Iranian crude oil since June 2018 after the United States imposed sanctions on Tehran, it said on Thursday.

“The Iranian crude was effectively stopped from our feedstock in June 2018”, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Andreas Shiamishis told an analysts call.

He said Hellenic has secured supply for refineries by purchasing oil from other sources, including Europe and Saudi Arabia.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software