Hellenic Petroleum says stopped buying Iranian crude in June

Hellenic Petroleum has stopped buying Iranian crude oil since June 2018 after the United States imposed sanctions on Tehran, it said on Thursday.

“The Iranian crude was effectively stopped from our feedstock in June 2018”, Deputy Chief Executive Officer Andreas Shiamishis told an analysts call.

He said Hellenic has secured supply for refineries by purchasing oil from other sources, including Europe and Saudi Arabia.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)