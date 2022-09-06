Hellenic Shipping News Awarded “Best Maritime Media” Award in ShipTek International Conference

The International Maritime Metropolis – Greece, witnesses an overwhelming gathering of Maritime professionals. Green Shipping and Sustainability discussions take centre stage.

The much-awaited prestigious International ShipTek International Conference & Awards concluded successfully in Greece on 2nd September 2022. Organized by Biz Events Management, the event was organized at Nymphes Ballroom, Novotel Athenes – Greece. The event brought together the key decision makers and high-level policy makers within the maritime sector.

Sir Sohan Roy, President of International Maritime Club and Founder Chairman & CEO of Aries Group inaugurated the ShipTek Conference and delivered the “Key Note” address.

Shipping industry has been undergoing drastic changes in order to adopt the net zero emissions. Even though there is a massive call for more energy efficient ships as well as a radical overhaul of the industry, despite massive efforts to embrace sustainable and eco-friendly measures, the sector is still lagging behind. Efficiency initiatives are no developing quickly enough and the result of that is a trajectory of CO2 emissions that is completely at odds with the drastic cuts in its emission expected by 2030 across all sectors. Experts took the ShipTek platform to discuss the way ahead and how the shipping industry is acceleration to adopt means and measure to adopt net zero emissions. Speakers focussed on the pressing issues and emerging trends in the industry and discussed on how the shipping industry gears up to face the decarbonization challenge and the “GO GREEN” initiative. Experts reflected on the efforts taken by the shipping industry to fulfil its commitment towards the environment, ensuring the sustainability of the sector in the future.

The much-anticipated ShipTek International Awards 2022 were presented to the commendable entities who have made a significant contribution to the industry and demonstrated innovation, vision and leadership in their endeavours.

Mr. Aristeidis Pittas – CEO, EuroDry & Euroseas / Founder & President, EuroBulk Ltd. And Mr. Constantine Philip Manoudakis – Techincal Director, Alpha Bulkers Shipmanagement Inc. were honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to the industry. Rising Star – Individual award was bestowed upon Mr. Yiannis Fafalios – CEO, Care4C, Women Achiever of the Year was presented to Ms. Danae Bezantakou – CEO, Navigator Shipping Consultants LTD and Mr. Jerry Kalogiratos – CEO & Director, Capital Product Partners was presented with the CEO of the Year award.

SHIPTEK Organizational EXCELLENCE AWARDS were bestowed upon the top-notch maritime organizations who have a contributed immensely towards the development of the maritime sector in Greece. The winners included Navios Tankers Management Inc. (Tanker Operator of the Year); V.Ships (Green Shipping Award); ClassNK (Classification Society of the Year); Star Bulk (Bulk Operator of the Year); Tototheo Maritime (Most Efficient Maritime Digital Solutions Provider); Hellenic Shipping News (Best Maritime Media); GAC (Best Shipping Agency), Coral Shipping Corp. (Best Service Provider – Marine); Enesel S.A. (Excellence in Maritime Transportation); HELMEPA (Best Maritime Association) and Technomar Shipping Inc. (Box Ship Operator of the Year).

The event was sponsored by Class NK, FOSRAMS, SS Freight Solutions BV and WIN GD.

https://www.shiptekmaritimeevents.com/shiptek-greece

Source: Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide, Shiptek Maritime Events