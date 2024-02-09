Helm Operations achieves ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance, reinforcing its commitment to data security

Leading Canadian maritime operations platform provider, Helm Operations, has secured ISO 27001 certification and SOC 2 compliance, underscoring its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of data security, privacy, and operational excellence.

The announcement comes as data security continues to grow as a critical focus of the maritime industry.

ISO 27001:2022 is an internationally recognized standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), developed to help organizations systematically manage and secure information.

Helm Operations’ ISO 2001 certification showcases its dedication to protecting the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data through robust security practices and continual improvement. It verifies the company as upholding key areas covered by the latest ISO standard, including:

Risk Management – comprehensive risk management requirements mean that the company has identified and mitigated potential threats to its information assets.

Regulatory Compliance – ISO 27001 certification helps an organization to align with various international data protection laws and regulations, reducing legal and regulatory risks.

Continuous improvement in a company’s information security management system, adapting to evolving threats and technologies.

SOC 2 has been developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as a rigorous and globally recognized cybersecurity framework for managing sensitive customer data in today’s ever-evolving digital landscape. Its foundations rest on five trust principles that compliant companies must satisfy:

Security

Confidentiality

Availability

Privacy

Processing Integrity

“As both ISO 27001 and SOC 2 are third-party audited, Helm Operations can provide peace of mind to stakeholders regarding our data security practices” said Nolan Barclay, CEO of Helm Operations. “In addition, our customers and partners can show a chain of compliance, proving to their own stakeholders that their data is being handled by a company at the forefront of data security.”

Source: Helm Operations