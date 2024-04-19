Helm Operations and Spinergie partnership brings advanced fleet optimization capabilities

Maritime technology companies Helm Operations and Spinergie have announced a partnership combining the power of their respective fleet management solutions, Helm CONNECT and Smart Fleet Management, to create a fully integrated fleet optimization platform and centralized source of record keeping.

Helm Operations has provided innovative maritime technology for over twenty-five years, aiming to improve safety, drive performance, and bring positive change to the industry. This is an ethos Spinergie shares, with its mission to measure, evaluate, and optimize ship performance and maritime operations to improve environmental and operational impact, in addition to reducing carbon emissions.

The partnership will integrate Helm CONNECT’s vessel management system data into Smart Fleet Management, including logbook entries, engine room readings, and other essential sources. When combined with Spinergie’s data streams, including AIS, GPS, custom GIS Maps, fuel sensors, and telematics, joint customers benefit from a holistic system of record reinforced by advanced analytics and data science.

Customers will benefit from several capabilities now available through a centralized source. The Helm CONNECT Maintenance module provides tools to mitigate breakdowns and downtime across the fleet by managing tasks and creating maintenance schedules. Compliance tracks certifications, incidents, drills, safety meetings, forms, audits, and corrective actions to ensure compliance across your fleet. Spinergie provides in-depth vessel and operations performance analysis that generates actionable insights. The analytics are provided alongside remote monitoring capabilities to ensure real-time operational awareness and an additional layer of safety and security controls.

This partnership is positive news for the maritime industry, where data silos are commonplace and often a hindrance to decision-making. In addition to the new insights now available through this combined fleet optimization solution, customers are also supported by the expertise of two major players in maritime technology.

Together, Helm Operations and Spinergie set a new standard for fleet optimization, paving the way for a more sustainable and data-driven future for the maritime industry.

Nolan Barcley, CEO at Helm Operations, said:

“We’re very excited to provide Helm CONNECT users with an integration that offers a centralized analytics platform focused on optimizing ship performance and reducing carbon emissions. Helm’s integration partners help enhance the user experience and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Spinergie.”

Patrick Sanguily, Spinergie General Manager, Americas, commented:

“We are pleased with the value we’ve created together for our mutual clients. We’ve proven from multiple joint deployments that there’s significant benefit from integrating vessel operating systems with modern analytics capabilities. We’ve replaced many manual reporting processes and are providing decision support to operations and management staff on a daily basis. The team at Helm have been great to work with and we look forward to helping many more vessel operators with becoming digitally enabled organizations.”

Source: Helm Operations