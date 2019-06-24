Help For Sea Rescuers CML Improves Maritime Radio Communication

Machine noise, harsh environmental conditions or different dialects are just a few of the sources of interference that have a negative impact on the quality of radio communication at sea.

Even the use of standard phrases, the so-called IMO Standard Marine Communication Phrases (IMO SMCP), leads to comprehension problems between transmitter and receiver, as the processing of numerous marine accidents shows. To reduce these difficulties, a project consortium consisting of DGzRS, Fraunhofer IAIS, Rhothetha Elektronik GmbH and Fraunhofer CML has launched the ARTUS research project.

The aim of ARTUS is the recording and automatic transcription of maritime VHF communication using artificial intelligence (AI). With the help of the generated transcription, linguistic ambiguities can be quickly recognized and clarified. Furthermore, the chronological documentation of the radio communication facilitates the immediate traceability of the respective conversation situation, which in particular will simplify the work of the maritime units involved in rescue missions.

In addition to the written information, ARTUS also localizes the transmitters of radio messages at the same time. Based on the direction fi nding of the VHF transmitter and using a complex positioning algorithm, the position of a ship involved in an accident is localized, so that in future rescue forces can be quickly at the scene of the accident even in situations where a ship does not transmit an AIS position. In the ARTUS project, the Fraunhofer CML will, among other tasks, generate the basis for training the speech recognition in the form of a deep neural network and implement and test the technology to be developed in ship handling simulators.

The project is funded by the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) as part of the „AnwenderInnovativ: Forschung für die zivile Sicherheit“ („User Innovation: Research for Civil Security“) programme of the Federal Government. The project runs from 1 March 2019 to 28 February 2022.

Source: Fraunhofer Center For Maritime Logistics And Services