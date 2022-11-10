Help seafarers this Christmas with a virtual gift from Sailors’ Society

International maritime charity Sailors’ Society is offering two virtual gifts that not only allow you to tick off your Christmas list but also offer a lifeline to seafarers in need.

The charity, which provides practical, emotional and spiritual welfare support to the world’s 1.6m seafarers, is offering the chance to buy a gift that could provide Wi-Fi, enabling a seafarer far from home to call loved ones, or a helpline counselling session, supporting seafarers in distress this Christmas.

The 24/7 helpline service is confidential and available to all seafarers and their families and free Wi-Fi connectivity is offered to seafarers in port, allowing them to have precious calls home and see family thousands of miles away.

Sailors’ Society CEO, Sara Baade, said: “Seafarers can spend months, even years, at sea and these gifts could make a huge difference to their Christmas.

“A gift donated in your name or that of someone you love this Christmas will help fund the vital work we do, from staffing our helpline and running our Crisis Response Network to getting Christmas parcels and Wi-Fi to seafarers away from home and loved ones.

“This Christmas is going to be financially hard for everyone, but many seafarers will be giving up their Christmas, so we have what we need for ours. This is a way of saying ‘Thank You’ to them and giving a gift that represents the true meaning of the season.”

The gifts, which cost £10 for Wi-Fi and £25 for helpline counselling, can be purchased at https://sailors-society.org/give-gift.

Source: Sailors’ Society