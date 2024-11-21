Hempel joins RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program, strengthening commitment to a sustainable maritime industry

Hempel proudly announces that it is joining RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program, aligning with its core commitments to a sustainable future, operational excellence, and decarbonisation within the marine industry.

RightShip is committed to setting a global benchmark in the maritime sector, with the ultimate goal of achieving zero-harm, and this commitment is a perfect match with Hempel’s dedication to promoting transparency around innovative and proven technologies. As part of the collaboration, Hempel’s groundbreaking silicone hull coating, Hempaguard, has undergone RightShip’s meticulous product review process and is now approved for the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program.

“We’re thrilled to become part of RightShip’s Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program. For over a decade, Hempaguard has delivered significant operational cost savings and substantial reductions in carbon emissions,” says Alexander Enström, Executive Vice President and Head of Marine at Hempel. “Highlighting achievements and technologies like this is crucial for raising awareness within the maritime industry and encouraging the broader adoption of sustainable and effective solutions. RightShip plays a key role in creating a robust framework that increases transparency within the industry, while also educating about new, more sustainable technologies.”

Ajinkya Kadam, Head of Partnerships at RightShip, adds that, “We are delighted to welcome Hempel to the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program and look forward to the positive impact its innovative solution, Hempaguard, will bring in advancing a more sustainable maritime industry.” He further added, “The interest that the Program has garnered over the past few months is a testament to the collective ambition of the ecosystem to develop a safer and more sustainable maritime sector for all.”

Since its launch in 2013, Hempaguard has set the standard for silicone hull coatings, with more than 4,000 applications and DNV-validation and verification for its impressive impact on fuel savings and speed loss. It effectively keeps fouling at bay, even during extensive idle periods, changing trading patterns, or slow steaming. Additionally, it reduces in-water environmental impact with 90-95% less biocide content, compared to high-performing Self-Polishing Antifoulings (SPCs), further supporting sustainable shipping practices.

Before joining forces in the Zero Harm Innovation Partners Program, Hempel and RightShip previously collaborated on updating the calculation of the Existing Vessel Design Index (EVDI). This update provides a framework for shipowners to verify the impact of low-friction coatings, aiming to improve their vessel’s EVDI and, consequently, their Green House Gas (GHG) Rating within RightShip’s platform.

Source: Hempel