Hempel launches powerful and flexible new antifouling solution

Yesterday, worldwide coatings manufacturer Hempel launches a powerful new antifouling coating – Atlantic+ – providing flexible and reliable performance. Delivering unparalleled protection, Atlantic+ is designed to protect the hull from fouling throughout service intervals of up to 60 months. Ensuring complete operational flexibility, the new antifouling is suitable for all vessel types and all water temperatures.

Atlantic+ incorporates a powerful biocide package and proven binder system. This ensures progressive and controlled self-polishing from the moment the hull hits the water and for up to 60 months thereafter. For unmatched mechanical strength the new coating is reinforced with Hempel’s patented microfibre technology at a higher level of the company’s strongest cargo hold coating – Hempadur Ultra Strength Fibre.

The science behind the microfibre technology involves introducing an internal skeleton of fibres into the paint to enhance its mechanical strength – in the same way that steel rods can be inserted into concrete to reinforce a physical structure. Strengthening the antifouling coating in this way means ensuring protection from fouling on areas exposed to impact and abrasion; improving overcoatibility; reducing the areas to blast; and ultimately decreases the costs for the ship´s dry docking.

Commenting on the new coating, Hempel’s Group Product Manager, Marine Group Product & Portfolio, Davide Ippolito, says:

“Ever mindful of the operational and financial pressures on shipowners and operators, we are keen to continue to broaden our portfolio of hull coatings to ensure we are delivering a range of solutions to suit every customer. Atlantic+ is a mid-market coating that enables shipowners to benefit from a high-quality, high performing antifouling with superior mechanical strength. We’ve ensured our new product is easy to apply and that it provides protection for up to 60 months in a wide range of conditions offering high operational flexibility.”

Atlantic+ is built on Hempel’s tried and trusted technology and incorporates ingredients that enhance antifouling performance and provide effective self-polishing and smoothing characteristics. Its proven binder technology and effective use of biocides ensures consistent, progressive and controlled polishing in all trading conditions.

Atlantic+ at a glance:

Mid-tier powerful antifouling

Reinforced with patented microfibre technology to improve mechanical strength and reduce repair cost

Suitable for all vessel types and in all trading conditions

Effective from first contact with water with controlled polishing throughout the service interval

Offers easy overcoating

High volume solids and low VOCs

Performance guarantee – designed for docking intervals up to 60 months

