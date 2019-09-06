Hempel pushes fuel efficiency boundaries with new Hempaguard MaX coating system

Yesterday, leading global coatings manufacturer Hempel has launched an innovative new fouling defence system – Hempaguard MaX. This unique three-coat system provides vessels with a smoother hull. It reduces drag and results in significantly lower fuel requirements, and will deliver a guaranteed maximum speed loss* of 1.2 percent over five years.

The Hempaguard MaX system is applied in just three layers, meaning it can be applied more quickly, reducing time in dry dock by up to two days. The combined savings generated by Hempaguard MaX through reduced time in dry dock and increased fuel savings could payback the cost of the coating within three months**. With these exceptional out of dock fuel savings and full operational flexibility – Hempaguard MaX maximises efficiency and reduces operational costs.

Speaking at today’s launch in London, Hempel’s Head of Marine Group Product Management, Davide Ippolito, said:

“The high level of fuel savings and hull protection are achieved due to the low average hull roughness (AHR) level delivered by the whole coating system, very low speed loss over the entire operational period and improved anticorrosive capabilities.”

“Hempaguard MaX is the next logical step for shipowners and operators seeking to maximise their efficiency and reduce associated CO2 emissions. At a time where marginal gains are of importance and environmental regulations are becoming stricter, the choice of hull coating can make a significant difference.”

Hempel’s new system builds on the overwhelming success of its flagship hull coating Hempaguard X7. Since its launch in 2013, this coating has been applied to over 1500 vessels allowing those owners to collectively reduce their annual bunker bill by a staggering USD 500 million and over 10 million tonnes in CO2 emissions.

The strength of Hempaguard MaX is its ability to successfully exploit the synergies between its three different layers: Hempaprime Immerse 900, tie-coat Nexus II, and Hempaguard X8.

The top coat Hempaguard X8, driving the exceptional antifouling performance, is built on Hempel’s enhanced patented Actiguard® technology. This unique coating combines the smoothness of a silicone coating with an improved hydrogel microlayer and active ingredient to provide outstanding antifouling performance, full operational flexibility and smooth hull.

Hempaprime Immerse 900 and Nexus II contribute significantly to Hempaguard MaX’s low AHR. A smoother hull delivers less drag and improved fuel efficiency from day one.

Hempaprime Immerse 900 is an anticorrosive primer that can be applied in one coat, while Nexus II is a next generation tie-coat technology with improved anticorrosive capabilities. Together, they provide the same protection delivered by two standard maintenance epoxy coats, reduce time in the dock for faster return to service and ultimately save money for the shipowner and operators.

The new three-coat Hempaguard MaX system used together with SHAPE, Hempel’s System for Hull and Propeller Efficiency, is now the new peak for fuel efficiency available to commercial shipowners and operators.



Source: Hempel