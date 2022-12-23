Hempel receives B rating from CDP for good environmental management

Hempel has been rated B by CDP in its annual environmental disclosure and scoring process.

Hempel has received a B rating from CDP in its annual environmental disclosure and scoring process, regarded as the gold standard of corporate environmental transparency. Based on data reported through CDP’s 2022 Climate Change questionnaire, Hempel is recognised for addressing the environmental impacts of its business and ensuring good environmental management.

By disclosing through CDP, Hempel is prepared to respond to the increasing demand for environmental transparency from financial institutions, customers and policymakers. Hempel is taking action on its goals and climate ambitions. In 2022, Hempel’s Science-Based Targets were validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative, Hempel linked EUR 1.5 billion credit facilities to sustainability targets and participated at COP27 in Egypt.

“We are pleased to receive a B rating from CDP in the first year of our participation in its extensive questionnaire,” says Michael Hansen, President and CEO of Hempel A/S. “We are on a journey, guided by our Futureproof framework, and having our efforts validated externally is integral to making further progress towards becoming a sustainability leader within our industry. It’s not a nice to have, but a need to have and we will continue to invest in actions towards achieving our ambitious goals.”

Hempel’s validated Science-Based Targets commit to reducing carbon emissions from its own operations by 90% by 2026, consistent with reductions required to keep global warming to 1.5°C, what the latest climate science has told us is needed to prevent the most damaging effects of climate change.

In addition to tackling its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, Hempel has further committed to the ambitious target of reducing its Scope 3 emissions from across its entire value chain by 50% by 2030.

Source: Hempel