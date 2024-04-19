Herberg Systems and Kpler sign sales partnership

Herberg Systems and Marine Traffic/ Kpler are pleased to announce they have entered into a sales partnership, combining Herberg’s long-lasting experience in developing and selling software products to the Northern European shipping market with Kpler’s powerful software suite Marine Traffic Inbox.

Herberg Systems is a German software manufacturer located in Hamburg and digitization specialist for the maritime industry. Kpler is setting the standard in data and analytics for global trade and offers data services and software products.

“Marine Traffic Inbox from Kpler is the ideal extension for our product portfolio, especially for our Voyage Management System CharterWorks”, explains Jan Herberg, owner and CEO of Herberg Systems. “We are proud to team up with Kpler helping our customers to optimize their business processes. The product brings significant time savings for commercial operators and brokers who have to read hundreds of emails every day.”

Marine Traffic Inbox is a web-based and mobile-friendly e-mail client that was especially developed for the maritime shipping market. The focus is on fast and efficient processing of high numbers of emails per day. The product provides a quick overview of any number of mailboxes and automatically archives messages following keywords and rules.

CharterWorks is an easy-to-use voyage management solution for commercial operators of sea-going vessels covering the entire process of Chartering and Operations. It is especially made to improve the daily communication between chartering and operations.

“The combination of both tools provides a powerful workbench for our customers”, Jan Herberg explains. “Marine Traffic Inbox sorts and prioritize incoming inquiries while CharterWorks estimates freights and supports the operation department when executing the voyages.”

Source: Herberg Systems