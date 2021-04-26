Here are the biggest risks to oil’s rally

Oil prices have climbed more than 25% this year, as production was restrained and a rise in consumption is expected for the summer travel season.

Risks to oil’s rally, however, include snags in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout globally and threats to the global economic recovery worldwide, a potential return of oil supplies from Iran, and increases in the pace of crude output from major producers.

The size of oil’s price rise is somewhat of a surprise, says Regina Mayor, global energy leader at global accounting firm KPMG, who was “not expecting this kind of surge so early in the year.”

U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude futures have recovered to prepandemic levels and then some, settling at $61.35 on April 21, after suffering a drop to a negative $37.63 a barrel roughly a year ago.

Given production restraint in the past year by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, “price optimism has grown,” Mayor says—though that may likely be more of a “short-term bump in the current environment of increased demand and carefully managed supply.”

OPEC+ still has more than five million barrels per day of spare capacity on the sidelines, cautions Mayor.

“After the current planned increases, that can quickly flood the market if they see a resurgence of U.S. shale activity or other supply threats.”

On April 1, OPEC+ said it would gradually lift daily oil production by 350,000 barrels in May, 350,000 barrels in June, and 441,000 barrels in July.

It had been holding back around eight million barrels a day of output, one million of which represented Saudi Arabia’s voluntary cut. The Saudis also plan to ease their voluntary cut over the three-month period.

The OPEC+ decision was “an effective compromise that also sets up a methodical approach to frequently monitor” the oil market and adjust the pace of supply additions if required, says Adam Karpf, a managing director at CIBC Private Wealth, U.S.

He doesn’t expect any “material surprises” to emerge from the OPEC+ meeting on April 28, “barring any shocks” that would require an OPEC+ response. The group will likely announce the continued monitoring of the crude oil market and the “right to have the flexibility to respond to any material developments,” he says.

But offsetting the measured approach by OPEC+ are ongoing nuclear deal talks between Iran and world powers, which have included indirect discussions with the U.S. as Tehran is looking to get the U.S. to remove sanctions, allowing it to put more oil in the market.

Karpf says it’s more of a question of when, not if, a deal is reached. Iran has lifted exports in 2021, and many analysts forecast a further supply increase from Iranian crude exports, he says.

This doesn’t dismiss the risk of an “immediate price response to a deal with Iran,” but Karpf suspects that OPEC+ is already factoring in the assumption of a ramp-up in Iran exports.

Meanwhile, the market is “equally, if not more focused on” on demand, he says. The International Energy Agency sees a demand increase of 5.7 million barrels a day to 96.7 million barrels a day this year.

Problems with the Covid vaccine rollout could weigh on the recovery for the economy and oil demand, says Karpf. A sign of a break in OPEC+ “cohesion,” and an acceleration in U.S. drilling activities that could threaten OPEC+ market share, could put pressure on oil, he says.

For now, the market expects a gradual climb in supply and increased demand during the northern hemisphere summer travel season, says Mayor. She expects WTI and global benchmark Brent prices to stay in the $60s, though Brent could cross $70 if OPEC+ continues to show restraint.

