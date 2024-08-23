Here’s an update on the Canadian Rail situation

**Update: August 22, 2024

The Canadian National (CN) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) have now locked out employees represented by the TCRC as of August 22, 00:01 ET. Until the railways and the TCRC come to an agreement, or binding arbitration is imposed, all train movements within Canada and between Canada and the United States have ceased.

With your cargo planning in mind, we’re committed to supporting you through these challenging times. Therefore, we’ve updated our Live Tracker with the latest information on bookings, detention, demurrage, and storage fees, as well as the port rotation for vessels arriving in Canada over the coming days.

Please bookmark this page to stay up to date with the latest developments.

**Update: August 19, 2024

You may have seen the news on various sites about the current railroad shutdown in Canada. This situation is the result of unsuccessful labor negotiations between Canadian National (CN), Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC), and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference. As a result, both CN and CPKC have issued a 72-hour lockout notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC), with a potential strike and lockout set to begin on August 22, 2024.

The shutdown of the rail network could disrupt the transport of goods and affect industries that rely on rail for their supply chains, potentially affecting both Canadian and some U.S. regions. With your cargo planning in mind, we are constantly coordinating with our rail partners to minimize disruptions and ensure service continuity as much as possible under these circumstances. Our team has been proactive in developing contingency plans to meet the challenges posed by the labor dispute.

We are committed to keeping you informed with real-time updates as the situation develops.

Should you have any concerns or require additional information, please do not hesitate to reach out to our teams at your location.

