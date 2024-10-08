Here’s how oil prices could affect the 2024 election

All eyes are on the Middle East as tensions continue to escalate between Israel and Iran. What is the latest coming out of both countries and how does the United States factor into all of this?

On the latest episode of Capitol Gains, Yahoo Finance’s Rachelle Akuffo, Washington Correspondent Ben Werschkul, and Senior Columnist Rick Newman discuss the latest in the tensions in Middle East, and how it could impact the upcoming presidential election between Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump.

Newman breaks down the latest news coming out of Israel and Iran, and establishes the key issue that could potentially impact the Harris and Trump campaigns is oil.

“This only affects the US election if something happens to oil and gasoline and energy prices,” Newman says. Overall so far, prices haven’t increased by much. “I think oil prices are up about 5% since the Iranian attack on Israel… Low to mid $70s which is quite manageable.”

Overall, prices at the pump have been trending downward, which Newman says is a ‘tail wind’ for the Harris campaign.

Source: Yahoo Finance