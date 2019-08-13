Heritage Day Tours at the Port of Hull

Join ABP Humber and the Hull Civic Society at the Port of Hull on Friday 13th September for a free, guided, Port Tour. The tours are part of the Heritage Open Day events happening up and down the country. Booking is essential, call BUSLINE on 01482 592936 from the 19th – 30th August 2019 to secure your place.

Discover how ABP, the UK’s leading Port operator, keeps Britain trading on this fascinating behind the scenes tour. The Port of Hull was originally opened to export wool yet today the port handles lots of general cargo, from Christmas trees to the wood pellets used to heat and light our homes.

The port tour will leave from the P&O Ferry Rotterdam Terminal that opened in 2001 – allowing ferries to berth on the River Humber, and then head around to King George Dock, where Dockers will be loading and discharging vessels on the day with general cargo. The tour will then visit the Hull Container Terminal where you can see the 50m high, £10.5million, gantry cranes. The final part of the tour will take in the All Weather Terminal that allows vessels to be loaded and discharged undercover; protecting steel coils used in car manufacturing from getting wet, before they are transported via rail or road to manufactures across the UK.

Simon Bird, Director of ABP Humber, said: “From its humble beginnings exporting wool, the Port of Hull now sees £12 billion of goods pass through annually. The port has many stories to tell and is key to everyone’s daily lives, from the energy we use at home to the products we purchase from the shops.”

Two Port tours will run on the 13th September: 10 – 11.30am and 12.30 – 2pm.

Source: ABP Ports