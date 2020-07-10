Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. Announces Forbearance Agreement with the Lenders to its $132.9 Million Term Loan Facility

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. announced that it has executed a forbearance agreement (the “Forbearance Agreement”) to its $132.9 Million Term Loan Facility dated January 14, 2020 (the “Term Loan Facility”) with DNB Bank ASA and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (together, the “Lenders”) and DNB Bank ASA, as agent and security agent. While the Forbearance Agreement does not address the long-term liquidity and restructuring needs of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Forbearance Agreement, the Lenders have agreed to forbear from exercising any of their rights and remedies under the Term Loan Facility and any other finance agreements related to the Term Loan Facility in the event of a default by the Company until July 31, 2020.

As previously announced, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus coupled with the collapse in the price of crude oil has resulted in a significant and abrupt deterioration in the financial condition of the Company. These events have given rise to substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. As a result, the Company has engaged Perella Weinberg Partners and Snapdragon Advisory AB as financial advisors and Proskauer Rose LLP as legal counsel to analyze restructuring alternatives and has been in ongoing discussions with the Lenders in an effort to address these issues.

Source: Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.