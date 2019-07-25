HFW Announces Development Partnership With Litigation Analytics Start-Up Solomonic

Leading global shipping law firm HFW has announced a development partnership with litigation analytics start-up Solomonic.

Under the partnership, HFW lawyers will be able to access the Solomonic system, which uses detailed court data to enhance predictions, optimise case research and improve outcomes.

In return, Solomonic will be able to call on HFW’s deep commercial litigation expertise to help develop its platform and data analysis, and to expand its system into new modules and jurisdictions.

Noel Campbell, Head of HFW Litigation:

“Combining Solomonic’s data with our experience and expertise as litigators will allow us to be more efficient and effective as lawyers, and ultimately enable our clients to make more informed, commercial decisions about resolving their disputes.”

Gideon Cohen, Co-Founder, Solomonic:

“HFW is the ideal firm to help us develop Solomonic. It is not just HFW’s enviable litigation volume and record of success; the firm’s significant global reach, with leading practices in key disputes jurisdictions around the world, will also be invaluable in helping us expand our offering internationally.”

HFW has one of the largest and more active disputes practices in the market, covering litigation, international arbitration and alternative forms of dispute resolution.

The firm has more than 350 specialist disputes lawyers across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, and frequently litigates on behalf of clients in courts around the world.

Independent court data published by The Lawyer revealed HFW to be the most active law firm for litigation in the English Commercial Court over a four-year period, from 2015 to 2018.

Source: HFW