HFW Assists Abu Dhabi Ports On Ship Purchase With Remote Closing By Video Conference

Global, sector-focused law firm assisted Abu Dhabi Ports on its purchase of bulk carrier Mv NIKI.

HFW also provided completion services to all parties on the transaction, which was closed remotely via video conference due to Covid-19.

Participants logged in from 11 different locations in Greece and Abu Dhabi, and all documents were signed electronically, presented and exchanged by video and email.

The HFW team was led in Piraeus by Kalliopi Karaiskaki and included Anna Papadopoulou, Ben Partridge and Lila Zerva.

HFW was recently named by Lloyd’s List as the world’s leading shipping and maritime law firm, and has been serving clients in the industry for more than 135 years.

The firm has over 200 shipping lawyers and Master Mariners across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific, specialising in dry shipping, admiralty and crisis management, and transactional work.

It represents the full spectrum of those involved in the industry, including shipowners and charterers, P&I Clubs, banks, international agencies, shipyards, marine insurance underwriters, governments and brokers across the entire shipping life cycle, from design to recycling.

HFW is a leading global law firm in the aerospace, commodities, construction, energy and resources, insurance, and shipping sectors. The firm has more than 600 lawyers, including 185 partners, based in offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. HFW prides itself on its deep industry expertise and its entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative culture.

Source: HFW