HFW Continues Growth Trajectory In Australia with Hire of Shipping Partner in Perth

Global, sector-focused law firm HFW has continued its growth trajectory in Australia with the hire of leading shipping lawyer, Ashwin Nair.

Ashwin specialises in shipping, admiralty and marine insurance, acting for shipowners and charterers and their P&I Clubs and other insurers of marine risks, with a particular interest in the offshore energy and commercial fishing industries. He joins HFW’s Perth office from maritime boutique Cocks Macnish, and previously spent three years as a Claims Executive at The Shipowners’ Club based in their Singapore office.

Ashwin’s hire follows HFW’s recruitment of a disputes team in Perth led by leading commercial litigator Paul D Evans – the former State Solicitor for Western Australia. HFW’s growth in Australia since 2020 has included partners joining across front-end construction and infrastructure, disputes and international arbitration, and workplace relations, as well as internal promotions across commodities, insurance and energy transition.

HFW was one of the first international law firms in Australia, launching in the country in 2006, and now has almost 100 lawyers – including 23 partners – across offices in Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. The firm’s Australian offices advise national and international clients on aviation, commodities, construction, projects, employment, energy and resources, insurance, shipping, commercial litigation, corporate, and finance.

HFW’s Australia revenue has increased by almost 80% over the past six years and now accounts for almost 15% of the firm’s total annual revenue, making it the firm’s third-largest market globally, after London and Hong Kong.

Gavin Vallely, Managing Partner, HFW Australia:

“I am delighted to welcome Ashwin to HFW. Ashwin brings depth of experience in shipping and marine insurance and his experience working across a wide range of matters and his local knowledge will enhance our offering to our Australian and international clients.”

Ashwin’s practice covers a range of marine casualty management, disputes and litigation, and advisory and transactional work.

Ashwin regularly advises on marine casualty and risk management, including as to their multi-jurisdictional regulatory, civil and criminal aspects. He also has an active practice in shipping and commercial disputes and litigation, and related regulatory and transactional work.

Ashwin Nair, Partner, HFW:

“I am really excited to be joining HFW, which has an enviable reputation in the shipping sector in Australia, as well as the depth and support of a large global network. I am looking forward to being part of the firm’s continuing growth.”

Paul Dean, Global Head of Shipping, HFW:

“As the world’s top shipping and maritime law firm, Ashwin’s appointment further reinforces our capability in Australia and Asia-Pacific and underlines our commitment to providing global market-leading services to clients across the sector.”

HFW is widely recognised as the world’s leading shipping and maritime law firm and has been serving clients in the industry for almost 140 years.

The firm has more than 200 shipping lawyers and nine Master Mariners across its global network, specialising in dry shipping, admiralty and crisis management, and transactional work, and recently boosted its leading Middle East practice with the hire of top-ranked shipping and offshore marine partners Robert Lawrence and Ian Chung.

Source: HFW