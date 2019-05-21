HFW Helps BIMCO Draft Industry’s First Offshore Decommissioning Contract

Global, sector-focused law firm HFW has helped shipping association BIMCO draft an industry standard offshore decommissioning contact.

The contract – DISMANTLECON – has been approved by BIMCO’s Documentary Committee and will be released at the end of June, along with guidance notes.

It can be used for removal of any offshore field architecture, including pipelines, mattresses, manifolds, jackets, topsides, platforms and monopole structures.

HFW is the only law firm on BIMCO’s drafting sub-committee for this contract. Its team is led by global shipping head Paul Dean and partner Tom Walters.

The firm also recently helped BIMCO draft its first cyber security clause and two clauses relating to the International Maritime Organization’s 2020 sulphur emission rules.

Paul Dean, Global Head of Shipping, HFW:

“We are very pleased to continue to support BIMCO in drafting clauses and contracts covering the full lifecycle of ship-related operation and activity.”

Source: HFW