HFW Helps Fund New Support Service For Ukrainian Seafarers

Global, sector-focused law firm HFW has helped fund a new service providing mental health support to Ukrainian seafarers and their families.

The Stella Maris Seafarers Support Service provides access to professional psychologists to help affected individuals deal with the mental and emotional impact of the war in Ukraine.

Martin Foley, UK CEO, Stella Maris:

The trauma of living in a war zone, with sporadic missile and drone attacks, cannot be overestimated. Many seafarers have also been separated from their families which has added to their anxiety. This project will ensure seafarers and their families can take mental health action at a critical time, and we offer our sincere thanks to HFW on their behalf.”

Paul Dean, Global Head of Shipping and Senior Mental Health Champion, HFW:

“Seafarers already have one of the toughest jobs on the planet – a life at sea can mean months away from loved ones, long hours, and some of the roughest weather imaginable. But those in Ukraine have also been living with the terrible realities of war, while bravely continuing the vital role all seafarers play in enabling global trade. We are proud to be helping Stella Maris in providing them with much-needed mental health support.”

HFW is widely recognised as the world’s leading shipping and maritime law firm and has been serving clients in the industry for almost 140 years.

The firm has more than 200 shipping lawyers and nine Master Mariners across its global network, specialising in dry shipping, admiralty and crisis management, and transactional work.

HFW recently further strengthened its offering with the hire of top-ranked shipping and offshore marine partners Robert Lawrence and Ian Chung in Dubai, and shipping, admiralty and marine insurance expert Ashwin Nair in Perth.

Source: HFW