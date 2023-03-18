HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Inaugurates Mugharraq Port in Al Dhannah, Touring AD Ports Group’s Development Projects in Al Dhafra

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, inaugurated Mugharraq Port in Al Dhannah city, Al Dhafra Region. Strategically located on the western coasts of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the port has served as a hub for offshore, oil and gas, general cargo, logistics support, bulk and break-bulk handling services since 2017.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E. Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, H.E. Ahmed Matar Al Dhaheri, Director of the Ruler’s Representative Office in Al Dhafra Region, H.E. Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director General of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, H.E. Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region, H.E. Issa Hamad Bushhab, Advisor to the Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, H.E. Rashed Lahej Al Mansouri, Director General of the General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs, Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group, and other senior officials.

Upon his arrival, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan was briefed on Mugharraq Port’s facilities and its expansion activities. Mugharraq Port, achieved international port status by the UAE’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure’s International Code for the Security of Ships and of Port Facilities (ISPS Code). Since then, the port has developed relationships with international oil and gas companies, channelling essential cargo, such as oil and petrochemicals. The first international shipment was received in August 2022.

During the Inauguration, His Highness was briefed on the most prominent projects within the Al Dhafra Region, including the development of Sila, Fiyay and Al Dhannah ports, in addition to the new marine operations on Al Fiyay Island. These projects are part of the Al Dhafra Region development plan being implemented by AD Ports Group, under the supervision of His Highness.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the efforts of AD Ports Group in developing world-class economic and commercial infrastructure to consolidate the distinguished position of Abu Dhabi, stressing on the support of the wise leadership for development projects in the Al Dhafra region, given its strategic importance to the UAE.

Commenting on the occasion, His Highness said: “These projects will not only contribute to the development of the Al Dhafra Region and its community ports, but will also be reflected in the entire region as it revives the economic and commercial fields that will contribute to attracting investment to the region.

His Highness added, “Today’s inauguration of Mugharraq Port reflects our commitment to the continued enhancement of our wider maritime and logistics capabilities within the Al Dhafra Region. The improved infrastructure means it is now capable of attracting businesses from all over the world, and will contribute to the establishment of local initiatives and business projects to achieve further growth and prosperity for the region’s residents.”

H.E. Falah Al Ahbabi, Chairman of AD Ports Group, said: “His highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s inauguration reflects his commitment to closely monitoring the major infrastructure projects in Al Dhafra Region. As a Group, we aim to support the wise leadership’s goals in positioning this region as a premier trade and logistics hub for the energy and shipping sectors.

H.E. Al Ahbabi added: ‘Our significant enhancements to Mugharraq has greatly elevated its offshore oil and gas service offerings and marks an important milestone in the region’s development. AD Ports Group’s strategic investment projects will continue to aid the development of the Al Dhafra Region, as well as promote growth opportunities for local businesses, supporting economic growth, enhancing leisure and recreation, and preserving the region’s rich maritime heritage.”

Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO, AD Ports Group expressed his sincere appreciation for the support and attention of His Highness. to the Group’s strategic projects in Al Dhafra Region; he said: “The upgrades implemented within a number of our ports across the Al Dhafra Region strategically align with our wise leadership’s vision, while preserving and protecting the marine environment for future generations. The expansion of Mugharraq Port will attract more international companies, particularly within the energy and shipping sectors, which will significantly benefit from the specialised services offered.”

Mugharraq is one of the key ports that serve as the hub for the offshore oil and gas sector. The improvements at Mugharraq Port include an additional 400m of heavy lift quay wall, increased bearing capacity, and the addition of yard space and warehousing. This has increased Mugharraq Port’s potential to attract leaders in the global energy industry, create new trade opportunities, and cater to a range of vessels, including container feeders, bulk and break-bulk carriers, mobile offshore drilling units, and chemical tankers.

The strategic proximity to key upstream oil and gas projects in the region solidifies its position as an ISPS port well-equipped to meet the evolving needs of international operations.

Source: AD Ports Group