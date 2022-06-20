HHI Group in Talks with Maersk over Applying Methanol Dual-fuel Engines to Its Fleet

Hyundai Global Service, a ship service subsidiary of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, is in talks with Maersk Line, the world’s largest shipping company, on applying methanol dual-fuel engines to the shipper’s fleet. Maersk operates a total of 741 vessels, including 345 directly owned ships.

Hyundai Global Service is discussing the adoption of alternative fuel engines with large container shipping companies such as Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping Co. (MSC) and CMA-CGM. Korean shipping companies have also requested Hyundai Global Service to review the feasibility of converting engines of their ships into dual-fuel engines powered by LNG, methanol or ammonia.

If the negotiations between the two sides go smoothly, Hyundai Global Service will be able to win a significant protion of Maersk’s methanol-powered engine remodeling project for its fleet.

Hyundai Global Service is a company spun off from Hyundai Heavy Industries in 2016. It is seeking to expand its ship remodeling business.

Under new marine environment regulations, shipbuilding and shipping companies are using LNG and methanol as alternative fuels to reduce sulfur oxides, nitrogen oxides, and carbon dioxide from conventional ship fuels such as bunker C oil.

Source: Business Korea