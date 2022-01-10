HHI Group sets out to create new standard in sea transport with robotics and green fuel

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group plans to set new standard in sea transportation through autonomous navigation, liquid hydrogen transport, and intelligent robotics technology

“Hyundai Heavy Industries Group has grown into the world`s biggest shipbuilder over the past 50 years. Now, it will become a “Future Builder,” creating new values for humankind,” said Chung Ki-sun, CEO of Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, while presenting the group`s future vision at CES 2022 at Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) on Wednesday.

HHI Group hosted a press conference for international press as well as Korean journalists at it joined the world’s biggest innovation event for the first time as a shipbuilder.

At the press conference, CEO Chung said, “I am proud of the past 50 years of HHI Group, which has laid the groundwork for the growth of the world. In the next 50 years, we will become the world`s best “Future Builder” and create new growth that is more sustainable, smarter, and more inclusive, something we have never seen before.”

The CEO presented autonomous navigation, liquid hydrogen transport and propulsion, and intelligent robotics and solution as the group`s innovative technologies that will lead the three core businesses of shipbuilding and offshore engineering, energy, and industrial machinery in the future.

“The driving force behind Future Builder is technological innovation. In particular, innovation in logistics and autonomous navigation technology that will reduce the risk of maritime accidents will become a new future for us. Eco-friendly ships and hydrogen value chains will be a solution to the energy crisis and climate change that threaten humanity,” he added.

Source: Pulse