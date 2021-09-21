HHI & KSOE receive Approval in Principle for Ammonia Carrier with Ammonia Fuel Propulsion

Bureau Veritas (BV), a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, has delivered an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. (HHI) and Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co., Ltd. (KSOE) for its innovative design and development of an ammonia carrier with ammonia-fuelled propulsion. The certificate was delivered to Dong Jin Lee, Vice President of HHI by Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore, at a ceremony on BV’s Gastech exhibition stand in Dubai.

The design was developed to ensure its compatibility with the existing infrastructure for ammonia, while also reflecting the market’s demand for very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The vessel will be 227m long, 36.6m wide, and 23.6m deep – similar dimensions to that of the HHI 91K VLGC design. It will be equipped with four (4) prismatic-type cargo tanks with a total capacity of 91,000 cubic meters. This design was optimised for the safe and efficient carriage of ammonia as a single cargo, thereby maximising competitiveness for shipowners, both in terms of CAPEX and OPEX.

This innovative design builds on HHI’s expertise and experience with the transport of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ensuring the safety of vessel and crew, managing the toxicity of ammonia, and supporting stable global supply chains. It will help HHI secure a leading position as a provider of ammonia propulsion technologies, as interest for ammonia as a marine fuel continues to grow worldwide.

Ammonia is one of the main alternative fuel options currently considered by shipping for net zero operations, in line with the targets set up by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the maritime sector by 2030 and 2050.

Won Ho Joo, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Technical officer of HHI, said: “We are pleased to leverage our expertise towards the green transition pathway for the decarbonisation of maritime transport, in line with our continuous commitment as a leader in the shipbuilding industry. We also promise that HHI Group will continue to encourage new value creation to lead the market, satisfying customers’ desire for maximizing their profits with the achievement of ‘GHG zero emission’.”

Matthieu de Tugny, President of Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore commented: “Bureau Veritas is proud to partner with Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd on the development of this innovative design of an ammonia carrier with ammonia fuel propulsion. Today’s announcement demonstrates this is a feasible solution that will support our journey towards net zero carbon shipping. We are delighted about the positive outcome of this partnership, and we are excited to see this cooperation paving the way for further successes for both HHI and BV in technology development for newbuild market.

Source: Bureau Veritas