HHI receives AIP for DNV GL’s Cyber Secure

DNV GL has awarded Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) the world’s first Approval in Principle (AIP) for the Cyber Secure (Advanced) class notation on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

The AIP proves that the vessel design, which was developed in cooperation with the Advanced Research Center in Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering (KSOE), is fully compliant with the advanced cyber security requirements of DNV GL.

“Cyber security is now an essential part of safe ship design and operation,” commented Jarle Coll Blomhoff, Head of Cyber Security at DNV GL. “We congratulate HHI on successfully building cyber security into their innovative LPG carrier design and encourage more shipyards to protect their newbuildings in the same way,” he added.

HHI’s cyber security design was based on an LPG carrier currently under construction. It has been verified through the assessment of the ship’s propulsion, steering, navigation, power generation, control, and other essential systems according to the stringent requirements of DNV GL’s Cyber Secure (Advanced) notation.

DNV GL’s Cyber Secure notations have different qualifiers depending on the scope of systems and security target level. With this approach, they can be applied to both newbuildings and ships in operation, from segments ranging from merchant ships to advanced offshore, cruise and navy vessels. All qualifiers build on the upcoming cyber security resolution from IMO and extend the vessel’s cyber resilience by implementing further cyber security measures onboard.

Source: DNV GL