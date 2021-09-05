HHI: Return of Global No. 1 Shipbuilder

HHI, the global number-one shipbuilder, is to be listed on the Kospi in September. Although it boasts superior competitiveness (versus rivals), its IPO price represents a lower P/B than the global peer group average. Noting a ship replacement cycle and strong environment regulations, our post-listing share price outlook is upbeat.

IPO price: W52,000~W60,000 (P/B 0.8x~0.9x as of end-1H21)

Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI)’s upcoming IPO (Sep 16) is expected to raise capital of around W1tn. The listing price is to be in the W52,000~W60,000 range, a level equivalent to a P/B of 0.8~0.9x as of 1H21 and lower than the global peer group average (1.12x).

As global number one, to form valuation premium after listing

As the top player in the global shipbuilding industry, HHI is expected to form a valuation premium after listing. HHI boasts a dominant share of the high value-added ship market (including LNG carriers), and it stands out from competitors as it produces and sells core parts and equipment, including ship engines.

Operating income is set to turn to the black in 2H21. We point out that HHI’s offshore plant business-related losses are relatively modest compared to those for domestic rivals. It should enjoy a sound OP growth trend from 2H21 in response to both a favorable won/dollar rate, rising ship prices, and advance provisioning for material cost hikes.

Ship replacement cycle + stricter environmental regulations

The order environment is primed to improve further over the next five years. With a large number of ships built during past heydays now aging, the shipbuilding industry is on a gradual recovery trend.

As new environmental regulations are to be introduced from 2023, interest in eco-friendly ships should continue to increase. Considering that HHI is a leader in this field, we view it as being in an advantageous position to expand its related market share.

