HHLA handles world’s largest container ship at Burchardkai

The world’s largest container ship HMM Algeciras, with a capacity of 24,000 20-foot standard containers (TEU), will call at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai (CTB) this Sunday, 07 June 2020. The ship is expected to arrive with the evening’s high tide at around 7 p.m. The HMM Algeciras is on its maiden voyage and will call at the Port of Hamburg for the first time. During its stay, the mega-freighter will load and discharge approximately 8,500 containers, or 13,600 TEU, and is scheduled to leave the terminal next Wednesday at around 2 p.m.

The HMM Algeciras is the new flagship of South Korean shipping company HMM (formerly Hyundai Merchant Marine) and its pride and joy. “We’re very much looking forward to welcoming the HMM Algeciras here in Hamburg,” says James Kim, CEO of HMM Germany. He notes that this first call in the Hanseatic City is a milestone in the long maritime ties between South Korea and Hamburg, and simultaneously underscores the importance of the Port of Hamburg as a hub for international sea freight services.

Angela Titzrath, chairwoman of HHLA’s Executive Board, affirms the company’s claim to process ships of all sizes fast, reliably and efficiently. “Especially in times like these, which present us with economic uncertainty and global upheaval, reliable partnerships based on trust are the foundation of economically successful and sustainable development in Hamburg.”

Top performance at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai

The HMM Algeciras will moor in the Waltershofer Hafen at HHLA Container Terminal Burchardkai. “HHLA is pleased that HMM is now coming to Hamburg with its largest ships. This confirms that we had the right proactive approach to investments in new gantry crane technology and storage capacities in order to be able to handle ships of this size today,” affirms Jens Hansen, Executive Board member and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA). He notes further that during the coronavirus pandemic, it has become clear that Hamburg, Germany’s largest seaport, is vital for the efficient and reliable supply of companies and people in Germany and throughout Europe.

Approximately 8,500 containers, or 13,600 TEU, are expected to be loaded and discharged at the CTB by Wednesday. These contain consumer goods, food, drink and tobacco, textiles, electronic goods, machine and equipment parts, medical devices, commodity chemicals and all types of raw materials. This volume of cargo, which must be handled and forwarded as quickly as possible, requires top performance from employees and the terminal’s technology.

Forward-looking investments in efficient ship handling

With a view toward the development of ship sizes in recent years, HHLA prepared to handle these ships with an entire package of intelligent measures. At the CTB, these measures included expanding the automated block storage system to improve capacity and efficiency, pre-announcements for truck processing, automated container data recording and self-service terminals. Rail capacities were also expanded in order to further improve arrivals and departures of container flows.

Five new container gantry cranes have just arrived at Burchardkai for a third mega-ship berth. This will provide HHLA with additional capacities for handling ultra large container vessels with a cargo volume of 24,000 standard containers (TEU) and more.

Close business ties between Hamburg and South Korea

HMM has been a Port of Hamburg customer for 30 years. The shipping company opened an office along the river Elbe in 1989. However, business ties between Hamburg and Korea go back much further. Almost 140 years ago, a merchant from Hamburg opened the first German trade agency in the East Asian country. Since then, close economic ties have developed. Today, Germany is South Korea’s most important trading partner in Europe. More than half of all imports for the German market are handled at the Port of Hamburg. In the container segment, South Korea is the sixth most important trading partner for the Port of Hamburg with a volume of 255,000 TEU in 2019. A close port relationship also links the metropolis on the river Elbe with Busan in South Korea, one of the largest container ports in the world.

Source: Port Of Hamburg