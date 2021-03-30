High demand for offshore wind transportation to China

OHT’s fleet of semi-submersible heavy transportation vessels have been busy transporting offshore wind equipment to China, supporting the huge surge in development of offshore wind farms in the fast-growing market. This followed OHT’s largest transportation project to date, which saw three of OHT’s transport vessels engaged in offshore wind foundation transportation from the UAE to Scotland for the majority of 2020.

OHT ASA, headquartered in Oslo, Norway, used to bring in 80% of its business from the oil and gas sector but has made a clear and significant commitment to exit from oil and gas markets by 2026, with the exception of decommissioning.

The latest series of projects includes the transportation of DEME Offshore’s Apollo from Rotterdam and the transportation of two additional liftboats and a jack-up barge from Abu Dhabi in the UAE. The four units are being transported to various locations in China, all destined for installation projects in the Chinese offshore wind market.

Roald Kaper, Head of Transportation for OHT said ‘These contracts are significant for OHT, aligning our strong market leading position in transportation with our vision to be a leading player in the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines, contributing to a sustainable energy supply for the future’.

OHT announced their entry to the offshore wind installation market in 2018 with the order of the world’s largest, custom built foundation installation vessel, Alfa Lift. Since then, further announcements were made in 2020 which will see OHT’s installation fleet grow with the introduction of a next generation wind turbine installation vessel, plus options for three more.

OHT continues to hold the largest market share for transportation of drilling rigs but is now targeting work for their established fleet at the renewables sector, despite continued demand in oil and gas.

‘The globalisation of offshore wind presents huge opportunities for OHT. The sector is strong and growing rapidly’ said Torgeir E. Ramstad, CEO, OHT. ‘The vast offshore wind developments in China, which is fast overtaking the UK in terms of installed capacity, demands an ever-increasing requirement for installation and maintenance equipment and vessels. Our trusted fleet of transportation vessels are ideal for ensuring the right assets are delivered to the relevant locations at the right time’.

Transportation Projects



Three of OHT’s five heavy transport vessels are presently transporting assets to China which will each begin installation on three separate Chinese windfarms.

MV Falcon recently transported the jack-up barge JB118 from Abu Dhabi, UAE, to Guangzhou, China and has successfully discharged liftboat QMS Gladiator in Xiamen, where she will be utilized for the Changle offshore wind installation project. The liftboat, measuring over 100m in length and weighing more than 10,000 MT, was transported from Abu Dhabi in the UAE.

MV Albatross is mobilizing to transport the nearly 15,000 MT jack-up wind turbine installation vessel Apollo, from Rotterdam in the Netherlands to Guangzhou in China, where she will be working on the Yuedian Shaba offshore wind installation project.

Meanwhile, MV Osprey, also headed to Guangzhou, is preparing to transport another self-elevating platform from Abu Dhabi, UAE, with arrival estimated in May. The liftboat will be used for offshore construction projects in Southern China.

Source: OHT ASA