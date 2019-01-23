High gas prices thwart Spain plan to spur LNG reloads

Relatively high gas prices in Spain are limiting Spanish reforms to spur LNG reloads in an attempt to make the country Europe’s main gas hub, traders told Montel.

Since 2015, Spain has tried to boost its underutilised LNG capacity – a third of Europe’s total –with the aim of increasing market liquidity and lowering costs. But high gas prices, and a wide price difference to northern European markets, have all but prevented trading firms from reloading in Iberia.

Global LNG players, including Axpo, Cheniere, Gazprom, Shell and Total, as well as Iberia’s incumbents, have been expanding activities in Spain in anticipation of the planned reforms, sources said.

In December, following recommendations from the country’s competition regulator CNMC, the government slashed LNG unloading and reloading tariffs, and standardised them for all six operating terminals, a prerequisite to create in coming months “a single tank” to book LNG capacity in any of the of the terminals.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but the impact on the short term will be limited,” said a Spain-based trader, highlighting strong Spanish prices which did not incentivise LNG reloads.

The tariffs cuts “favour reexports,” said a London-based trader. “The situation now offers more flexibility and goes against incumbents such as Naturgy and Endesa – which should lead to more liquidity and benefit smaller players and consumers that won’t have to pay a premium.”

However, in order for Spain to attract more LNG to reload, the premium offered in Iberian gas market against Europe’s most liquid hub TTF would need to fall below EUR 1/MWh while Asia prices strenghten, traders said.

The front-year gas contract on Mibgas was last seen at EUR 22.33/MWh, a premium of EUR 1.40/MWh on the equivalent contract in TTF. The equivalent JKM price was last seen at EUR 24.40/MWh.

LNG tariff cuts

The tariff cuts that came into force on 1 January year slashed the short-term reloading tariffs of cargoes by between 58-69%, depending on volume, and introduced 1-year, 3-month, and 1-month tariffs, that depending on the maturity, cut fees between 70-74%.

The new tariffs could save between 20-50% (EUR 0.30-1/MWh) on the cost of reloading, which add between EUR 1.50-2/MWh to Iberian gas prices, traders said.

The front month traded last at EUR 23.85/MWh in Mibgas, a more than EUR 2 premium on the equivalent on TTF.

The new Spanish tariff structure will make short-terms reloads at least twice as expensive as long term ones in an effort to attract big portfolio players to the country’s LNG facilities.

“Short-term reloads don’t have a very good discount, but to get the biggest discounts you have to have a very wide spread with Asia to commit to 12 reloads,” the Spain-based trader said.

Adding transport costs, the price difference between Asia in the JKM market and Spain would need to widen to at least EUR 7.50/MWh over the long term, traders said, but is currently only EUR 3/MWh for the remainder of 2019, down from EUR 10/MWh last summer.

