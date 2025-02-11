High Risk Areas – Mental and Physical Readiness

With the continuing unstable maritime security situation in many parts of the world, seafarers facing the prospect of a voyage near or through a high-risk area will have understandable concerns about safety.

As part of the Club’s ongoing work with Marine Media Enterprises and Mental Health Support Solutions, this short video on maritime security has been produced. It provides information and guidance to assist seafarers in preparing themselves physically and mentally for the challenges that they may encounter in such waters, and to understand the safety frameworks that are in place, both onboard the ship and ashore, to provide protection.

Source: Steamship Insurance Management Services