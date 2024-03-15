High Seas for PSV Spot Market in the North Sea

The PSV market has been on the rise since the start of the year. In its latest weekly report, shipbroker Intermodal said that “the beginning of 2024 has marked one of the strongest openings of the last decade on the North Sea PSV spot market, especially on the larger sizes, as vessels were getting fixed for over 60% to what they did on the first quarter of the record-breaking 2023. Contrary to the first 2-months of the year, March has not managed to meet the market expectations yet, as PSV utilization on the North Sea has dropped over 27%, leading the rates to cool down at an average of US$ 10,000 / day, which is about half of what these vessels were achieving in the area a month ago”.

“On the contrary, the AHTS North Sea spot market is booming. The utilization peaked at almost 100% at the end of February, with vessels earning an average of US$ 90,000 / day, which is an increase of 30% and 35% from the two previous years respectively. Rates have been climbing rapidly in 2024, as the average Anchor Handler is earning around US$ 25,000 / day more every month”, Intermodal said.

According to Mr. By George Vitsos, Offshore Broker of Intermodal, “rates are set to ameliorate even more on both above-mentioned segments, as we are slowly starting to enter the warmer period of the year, were traditionally the rates are getting stronger due to the ease of the weather phenomena in the area. Looking on the bigger picture, there are presently over 25 extraction areas in development and over 40 new drilling licenses been given since October 2023 for the North Sea, which when become operational, the rates will be driven at even higher levels – taking also into consideration the fact that the PSV & AHTS orderbook is 2% and 3% respectively. What is also worth noting, is that the growing demand has led to an all-time low / close to zero laid-up vessels in the area, especially of the high-spec vessels, as the last reactivations took place in December 2023”.

“With the present orderbook levels and the steadily rising demands of the market, a growing appetite is also being observed for modern-design Chinese tonnage, whose price and spot rates are approaching similar levels of the 15-years old European built vessels trading in the North Sea. Last year, some of the major players of the OSV industry proceeded into massive acquisitions of other PSV and AHTS owning companies, which can be reasoned as a counter-measure to solidify their position in the market, against the colossal forecasted demand of the not-so-distant future”, the shipbroker concluded.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide