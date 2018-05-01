High Tanker Demolition Activity Not Only Due to Market Demise, Says Analyst, While Newbuilding Ordering Activity is Picking Up Again

A series of reasons is behind the increased tanker demolition activity so far this year and it’s not just the market demise, or an aging fleet. In a recent note, Mcquilling Services LLC said that “the tanker demolition market has picked up the pace in 2018, following a period of below average deletions due to favorable market conditions and younger fleet profiles. From our analysis, one market factor does not drive tanker demolitions, but rather a confluence of factors such as an aging fleet, depressed freight rates, higher steel scrap prices and regulatory constraints, but also micro considerations from owners”.

According to Mcquilling, “in the 2005/2008 period, we observed a rise in VLCC fleet removals with 39 vessels deleted in 2008; however, as we moved into 2011, volumes began to decline below the historical average since 2001. The run-up to 2008 was largely influenced by a combination of regulations for single-hull tankers and interest to convert tankers to offshore vessels. In 2015, fleet removals fell to a low of just five vessels, largely driven by falling steel prices as well as a strong freight rate environment, which provides more incentive for owners to continue trading older tonnage. This year, we have observed the opposite occurrence with steel scrap prices averaging US $434/ldt, a 17% rise from 2017’s full year average. Freight rates have been in decline since peaking in 2015 with the benchmark TD3C AG/East route averaging roughly US $1.4 million in freight through March 2018 as compared to US $2.4 million in the first quarter of 2017. Both of these factors are likely contributing to the momentum around the VLCC demolition market”.

The US-based shipping consultant added that ‘through the first quarter of this year, we have seen 19 VLCCs reported sold for demolition or conversion; however, not all these vessels have truly exited the trading fleet as of yet. Further analysis of our remotely-sensed vessel position data indicates that on occasion vessels that are deemed “sold” will ballast into what we describe as a designated “load” region such as the Middle East as opposed to a scrap/shipyard. This is largely due to two reasons, either the vessel is being transferred to the new buyer in this region or the new buyer seeks to trade the vessel further before removing it from the water. As such these vessels may can potentially take a cargo from the market or engage in floating storage, which represents vessel demand and therefore, cannot be removed from the trading fleet. We note several such occurrences in the VLCC sector in recent history. Going forward, we will be closely monitoring vessel position data to verify when vessels are actually exiting the trading fleet. At the time of writing, we count 18 VLCCs removed from our trading fleet only partially mitigated by seven deliveries through Q1 (15 more conducted sea trials), although several more demolition deals may be under negotiation”, Mcquilling concluded.

Meanwhile, in a separate note this week, shipbroker Gibson added that “the acceleration in VLCC demolition activity this year has frequently been in the headlines of late. As more tankers head to the beaches, this gives shipowners some cause for optimism in the future, particularly taking into account the current depressing market. However, quite a few of those units reported for scrap or viewed as likely demolition candidates in the short term, have been absent from the trading market in the recent past. Some have been involved in floating storage, others showed little signs of trading activity, at times for extended periods”.

“Another area of concern is the robust interest in newbuild tonnage. Over the course of last year, 57 VLCCs were ordered, marking 2017 as one of the highest over the past decade in terms of the volume of new tanker orders. Strong investment in new tonnage has continued so far in 2018. Since the beginning of the year 24 firm VLCC orders have been placed and indications are for more in the pipeline. Strong ordering activity keeps the VLCC orderbook at elevated levels despite a steady flow of new deliveries. As of now, VLCCs have the largest orderbook of all tanker size groups, at 16% relative to its existing fleet. Over 40 tankers are scheduled for delivery for the remainder of this year and another 57 units over the course of 2019. Even with an anticipated slippage, deliveries next year will mark the 4th year in a row of heavy delivery profile. Of course, if scrapping continues at similar robust levels seen recently, fleet growth will slow down in the near term. However, once all the prime candidates are out of the market for good, the pace of demolition will slow down”, Gibson noted.

The shipbroker added that “furthermore, ordering activity will not come to a complete halt going forward. Although newbuilding prices have firmed over the past twelve months or so, values still remain well below the averages seen over the past 15 years. The approaching 0.5% global sulphur cap on marine bunkers in 2020 also offers additional savings for newbuilds with scrubbers (once the cost of the scrubber is repaid). On this basis, it is perhaps not surprising that we are starting to see speculative orders from investors with limited or no exposure to the shipping industry. After all, low newbuilding values, a promise of technology driven competitive advantage and the pick-up in demolition is an attractive story to sell. Norwegian investor Arne Fredly is behind 4 firm VLCC orders at South Korea’s DSME, while Guggenheim Capital ordered another 2 units at the same yard. Although these orders represent only a small fraction of the total VLCC orderbook, the key question is it just a “one off” investment or a start of a new trend and will there be many more to come? We remember all too well the surge in tanker orders back in 2013-15, in part financed with a helping hand from private equity and hedge funds. This eventually translated into over ordering in many segments. Will history repeat itself again?”, wondered Gibson.

Nikos Roussanoglou, Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide