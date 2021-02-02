High water closes parts of Rhine in Germany to shipping

Parts of the river Rhine in south Germany were closed to shipping on Monday after a rise in water levels following recent heavy rain, German authorities said.

Heavy rain and snow over the weekend have raised water levels and shipping has been stopped around Maxau, Speyer and Karlsruhe, the Rhineland-Pfalz state government said.

High water means vessels to not have enough space to sail under bridges.

Shipping in northern sectors of the river are still operating but further rises in water levels are expected in coming days.

The Rhine is an important shipping route for commodities including minerals, coal and oil products such as heating oil, grains and animal feed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing Jason Neely)