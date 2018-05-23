High winds restrict Malta bunkering operations Port Authority

Bunkering at the port of Malta has been restricted due to a strong wind warning, a spokesman for the port authority said early Wednesday.

Bunkering operations are continuing only in area 3, the spokesman said.

The wind is forecast to get as high as a force 5.

The port previously suffered from strong winds at the beginning of May, and more recently has been struggling with product availability due to a lack of cutterstocks in the Mediterranean.

Cutterstocks are used in the blending process to produce on-specification RMG 380 CST bunker fuel oil.

