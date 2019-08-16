Higher hydropower production hits Taiwan’s H1 2019 LNG consumption

Taiwan’s LNG imports in the first half of 2019 were hit by higher rainfall and subsequent greater hydropower production, adding to the bearishness in the Asian markets where spot prices have hit multi-year record lows in recent weeks.

“This is largely driven by rainfall, as power consumption has remained relatively stable,” an industry source with knowledge of the matter said.

Taiwan imported 1.15 million mt of LNG in June, dropping 27.2% year on year, and 7.72 million mt over January-June, down 10.3% on year, according to Taiwan’s Bureau of Energy Thursday.

Taiwan saw an average monthly rainfall of 229 mm in January-July, up 85% from 124 mm in the same period last year, according to a weather bureau. June and July saw 419 mm and 439 mm of rainfall, respectively.

Qatar overtook Australia to become the top supplier of LNG to Taiwan in June at 399,053 mt, although volumes dropped 5.9% year on year and down 6.6% month on month, according to the data.

Australia was the second-largest LNG supplier to Taiwan in June at 277,347 mt, surging 110.9% year on year, but the volume fell 42.5% month on month, the data showed.

Over January-June, Qatar remained the largest LNG supplier to Taiwan at 2.34 million mt, down 9.9% on year, followed by Australia at 1.93 million mt, up 92.7% over the same period, the data showed.

Source: Platts