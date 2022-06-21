Hill Dickinson boosts Singapore shipping team with two senior hires

International maritime law firm Hill Dickinson has boosted its team in Singapore with the hire of two new senior shipping team lawyers.

Binoy Dubey joins the company as Counsel and Master Mariner, while Matthew Dow, joining as a partner, brings significant experience in wet and dry shipping and offshore disputes.

These hires significantly boost the Singapore office’s casualty and marine disputes capacity, bringing in additional diverse skills and experience to the already top-ranked team.

Binoy is an Extra-Master Mariner and an English qualified solicitor with significant seagoing and onshore experience. Prior to joining Hill Dickinson, Binoy worked with leading English and American law firms and has also been a senior claims handler and risk manager in an International Group P&I Club. In addition to 13 years of sailing experience, including two years of command on ice class vessels, his experience includes audit, training, and operations with a leading ship management company.

Binoy regularly advises clients on a broad range of shipping matters including casualties (collision / grounding / fire), salvage, unsafe port claims (including ice damage disputes), bunker disputes, GA claim disputes, cargo claims, charterparty and bills of lading disputes, LOI related disputes, ship management disputes and procedural compliance for local and international regulations. He reviews ship owners and managers’ internal investigation reports, and Flag State reports from a legal perspective.

Binoy is a nautical science graduate of Mumbai University and a graduate of the University of London’s law faculty, with a master’s degree in maritime law from the University of Southampton. He is a member of the Maritime Law Association of Singapore and is in the SCMA SEADOCC panel of expert nautical assessors.

Matthew specialises in international commercial dispute resolution, with a focus on shipping and offshore disputes. He has advised extensively on salvage cases (LOF and commercial terms), groundings, wreck removals, container casualties, tanker casualties, fire on board vessel, collisions, dry issues arising out of casualties, underwater cable disputes, offshore casualties involving jackups, as well as charterparty and bill of lading disputes involving various forms.

Matthew has experience of English Commercial and Admiralty Court proceedings, as well as international arbitration (LMAA, LOF, LCIA, SIAC, SCMA, UNCITRAL and ad hoc).

Experienced in working in London, Singapore and Dubai , Matthew has been involved in some of the market-leading cases over the past few years, and has also spent time with an offshore insurance syndicate, as well as spending six months working at an International Group P&I Club.

In addition, Lance Tay joins Hill Dickinson’s shipping team as an associate, having previously worked at a niche marine practice in Singapore.

Welcoming the new arrivals, Andrew Lee, Head of Hill Dickinson’s Singapore Office, said: “I am delighted that Binoy and Matt are bringing their respective strengths and experience in maritime law to one of the largest and busiest admiralty teams in Singapore. Both our practice and our client base have broadened considerably over the past two years. Boosting capacity at this juncture means we are better placed to serve our clients while adding breadth and additional depth of experience to the team.”

Hill Dickinson Head of Marine and Trade, Tony Goldsmith, commented: “Our Singapore team already has a reputation as the top choice for many International Group P&I clubs, major ship owners and insurers. The addition of Binoy to the team boosts the number of legally qualified master mariners we have at Hill Dickinson to six. I believe that Matt’s practice will dovetail perfectly with the Singapore shipping practice, adding further strength in depth to the team. Together with the hire of a new shipping associate, Lance Tay, this is the latest step in our growth strategy for Singapore, boosting our ability to offer top tier clients the full range of services within the firm’s marine, trade and energy practices.”

Source: Hill Dickinson