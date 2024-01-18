Hill Dickinson establishes international network in Cyprus

International commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the latest move in its international growth strategy with the opening of a new office in Limassol, Cyprus.

The firm has joined forces with shipping partners George Zambartas and Ester Toumpouris to establish a new base on the island that will operate as Hill Dickinson in association with G Zambartas LLC.

The new association takes effect from Monday 15 January 2024.

The addition of an operation in Cyprus comes at a time of sustained growth across the firm, particularly within its Marine Business Group. With continued expansion in London, Greece, Singapore and Hong Kong – notably with the addition of a 10-strong ship finance team in Hong Kong – the Cyprus operation represents the latest stage of Hill Dickinson’s evolving international practice, expanding its offering to clients in Europe, the Middle East and surrounding areas.

Under the new association, Zambartas will become head of office (Limassol) with Toumpouris assuming the role of deputy head of office (Limassol). Senior associates Marianna Lamari and Stella Charalambous, along with associate Vasiliki Malta, will remain with the team, together with their existing support team.

With over 30 years’ experience within the Cyprus legal market and internationally, Zambartas will help to bolster the firm’s international marine services offering across commercial, corporate and maritime matters. Zambartas advises leading shipping companies on ship finance matters, including as Cyprus law counsel for domestic and international banks. Similarly, Zambartas has considerable experience advising on cross-border acquisitions and joint ventures for shipping and corporate clients.

Having previously spent over 12 years with Ince in London, Toumpouris will strengthen the firm’s shipping and international trade offering. Toumpouris regularly advises on complex multi-jurisdictional litigation and often represents clients in arbitrations and before the English High Court, acting for a wide range of shipping clients on the island and abroad including ship managers, owners, charterers, traders, maritime service providers and P&I clubs.

Tony Goldsmith, head of the firm’s Marine Business Group, said: “The team in Limassol is an excellent addition to our international marine group. The full-service shipping team there will continue to strengthen our longstanding client relationships and networks in Cyprus, Greece and further afield.”

Jasel Chauhan, head of Hill Dickinson’s Piraeus office, said: “George and Ester’s profile, client base and rapport with the team in Piraeus made them a natural fit at Hill Dickinson. Having grown our presence significantly in Greece over the last five years, developing a local presence in Cyprus was the natural next step, reinforcing our commitment to our local Greek and Cypriot client base.

“With Hill Dickinson celebrating 30 years in Greece this year, the collaboration with George and Ester in Cyprus is very fitting and we look forward to further expanding the network across the country.”

George Zambartas added: “The new association with Hill Dickinson will allow us to continue providing leading maritime legal advice internationally and across commercial, corporate, and dispute resolution specialisations – operating as part of one of the region’s preeminent maritime law firms. Given our proximity to Hill Dickinson’s office in Piraeus, it will also further support our local client base and help to grow our team in the region.”

G Zambartas LLC formerly traded as Ince and Ince Consultancy (Cyprus) Ltd.

Source: Hill Dickinson