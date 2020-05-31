Hill Dickinson expands international offering with finance and corporate team acquisition in Greece

International law firm Hill Dickinson has bolstered its marine and corporate capabilities with the appointments of finance and corporate partner Jasel Chauhan, senior associate Anthony Paizes and legal assistant Foteini Sfyndili to its Piraeus office.

Jasel joins from HFW where he headed the ship finance and corporate practice in Piraeus. Jasel will be appointed as Head of International Finance as the firm looks to build on its presence in this area, with particular focus on the EMEA region. Jasel has over 10 years’ experience of corporate and finance transactions in the marine sector and has been based in Greece since 2009. His practice covers a broad range of cross-border corporate projects, finance and commercial shipping transactions – acting for Greek and international ship owners, banks, private equity and financial institutions.

Anthony also joins from HFW and is qualified in South Africa, England & Wales, Greece and the Cayman Islands. Foteini adds further offshore experience from the Cayman Islands and over 12 years’ experience working with international and domestic law firms in Canada.

Hill Dickinson Chairman and Marine Group Head, David Wareing said: “We are delighted to announce the strategic acquisition of a team which will broaden our offering and complement our existing strengths in the marine sector. Investment in our market leading sectors and services – both domestically and internationally – remains a key objective for the firm and this recruitment marks our commitment to investing in young and dynamic talent.”

Greek Office Head, Patrick Hawkins said: “As the Greek Office approaches its 25th anniversary, I am very pleased to highlight our ongoing commitment to the Greek market and our expansion into an area which supports the evolving needs of our growing client base.”

The new hires will be joining the firm over the coming weeks.

Source: Hill Dickinson