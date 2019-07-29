Hill Dickinson Hong Kong celebrates maiden call of world’s largest container ship to Asia’s World City

On Thursday 25 July, Edward Liu, legal director of Hill Dickinson Hong Kong, attended the celebratory reception for the maiden call of the MV “OOCL HONG KONG”, the world’s largest containership, to its home, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

As a co-opted member of Hong Kong Maritime and Port Board, Edward was invited by both Orient Overseas Container Line Ltd (OOCL) and Modern Terminals Limited to join the reception to celebrate the maiden call, along with a host of business partners and special guests.

MV “OOCL HONG KONG” was launched in 2017 and is the world’s largest container ship, measuring about 400 metres in length and nearly 60 metres wide. It was the first ship large enough to carry the equivalent of 21,413 TEU containers and is still the third largest cargo vessel in the world.

Upon her maiden call to Hong Kong, MV “OOCL HONG KONG” broke the record for being the largest container ship to berth at the Hong Kong container terminal in Kwai Chung. The berthing of the vessel reaffirmed the growing influence of the mega ships that are increasingly dominating trade routes between Asia and Europe. In addition, the arrival of the ship is symbolically important for Hong Kong, as it demonstrates that the city is still playing an important role as a key gateway between China and rest of the world.

Andy Tung, co-chief executive officer of OOCL and host of the reception, said: ‘This is truly a milestone event for us at OOCL because the last time we welcomed a vessel with the same name in Hong Kong was back in 1995, which coincided with our company’s 25th anniversary. It was a brand new ship, with a capacity of 4,960 TEU, and warmly welcomed by a large crowd right here at the Hong Kong port in Kwai Chung. Twenty-five years later, we are here once again, welcoming the OOCL Hong Kong to the port on our 50th anniversary. This maiden call has special meaning not only to the people at OOCL but to many citizens living here who may see the vessel as the pride of Hong Kong’.

Source: Hill Dickinson